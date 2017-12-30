Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI

Friday, December 22 2017 8:57 AM EST2017-12-22 13:57:46 GMT
Friday, December 22 2017 1:58 PM EST2017-12-22 18:58:56 GMT
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
Thursday, December 21 2017 6:01 AM EST2017-12-21 11:01:14 GMT
Friday, December 22 2017 6:33 AM EST2017-12-22 11:33:52 GMT
Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.More >>
Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.More >>
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge says a sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with drunken driving while riding the animal.
In a report by The Ledger , Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin said 53-year-old Donna Byrne was unfit to care for the horse. Franklin also said Byrne must complete treatment for alcohol addiction.
Byrne was arrested Nov. 2 after riding her horse down a highway. Police said her blood-alcohol level twice Florida's legal limit.
Byrne's attorney, Craig Whisenhunt, says he will revisit the custody issue at a Jan. 11 hearing regarding additional pending charges of disorderly intoxication, animal endangerment and culpable negligence.
Whisenhunt questions whether the charges applied to Byrne, saying she had not been disorderly and was a pedestrian under the law.