Civil suits allege Massage Envy sexual assault

Posted: Monday, December 25 2017 1:53 PM EST 2017-12-25 18:53:44 GMT Updated: Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:05 PM EST 2017-12-27 21:05:27 GMT
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 8:57 AM EST
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 10:32 AM EST
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 10:01 PM EST
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 6:01 AM EST
Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.
TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — Two women in Maryland are among dozens across the country who say they were sexually assaulted at a Massage Envy spa.
The Baltimore Sun
reported Friday that the women say they were assaulted by a male therapist at a Massage Envy in Timonium, which is outside Baltimore.
The women sued 29-year-old Timothy Snyder and the spa. Snyder was acquitted on criminal charges. Snyder's criminal attorney, Kimberly Rothwell, said he followed his training and gave a normal massage.
The Sun was unable to reach Snyder, his civil attorney or the spa. The Arizona-based chain previously said it has tried to create "stringent, rigorous policies" for therapists.
The website BuzzFeed News recently reported that dozens of people have filed lawsuits, police reports and state board complaints against the company alleging misconduct.
Associated Press 2017