Police shoot juvenile who drove car at them

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they shot and injured a juvenile who drove a stolen car toward officers on foot.

Jackson Police say officers began pursuing a car Thursday that was stolen in a home robbery the previous night.

Police say when the car stopped at a dead end, two of three males got out and ran.

According to police, the driver rammed a cruiser with an officer inside and was blocked when he tried to drive away through a yard.

Police say the juvenile drove in the officers' direction and they fired at him.

The suspect, who first sought medical assistance at a nearby house, was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are charging the boy, who is black, with various crimes related to the chase and home invasion.