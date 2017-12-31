Man dies in Port St. Lucie hit-and-run crash

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Airoso Boulevard in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara says 35-year old Danilo Bicalho Dos Reis was attempting to cross the street near 308 NW Airoso Boulevard when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene.

“Witnesses described two newer-model vehicles stopped briefly at the scene and then left,” said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara. “We are now asking the public to help us try and identify and locate these vehicles and their drivers.”

Sheriff Mascara says one vehicle was described as a newer model blue, 4-door car. The other was described as being a red or burgundy car.

“The blue car was described as the one that hit Mr. Bicalho, but both were said to have stopped, checked on the victim, and then quickly left the scene, driving south on NW Airoso,” Mascara said. “Investigators will be recovering video from surveillance cameras in the area, but we need the public’s help in bringing closure to this family.”

Sheriff Mascara says Bicalho, a native of Brazil, was visiting Port St. Lucie for the holiday.

If you have information about the vehicles or drivers involved in this incident, please call 911 or 772-465-5770. You can also report an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office website or through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org or by calling (800) 273-8477.