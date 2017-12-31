1 Killed in I-95 crash near Fellsmere - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Killed in I-95 crash near Fellsmere

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-95 in Indian River County left one person dead Saturday night.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed Saturday night after the multi-vehicle crash near Fellsmere.

The person who died in the crash has not yet been identified.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.