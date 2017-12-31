2 Dead in Boynton Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Dead in Boynton Beach shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Two people are dead in Boynton Beach and one person has been detained by police.

Boynton Beach police say the shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of NW Third Avenue.

Their investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

