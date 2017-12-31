Fire destroys home on Becker Rd. in St. Lucie Co - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire destroys home on Becker Rd. in St. Lucie Co

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A fire destroyed a home on Becker Road in suburban Port St. Lucie Sunday morning.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

The fire is believed to have started in or near the garage.  There is no word on what might have caused the blaze.

