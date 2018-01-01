Bicyclist killed in Okeechobee County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist killed in Okeechobee County

A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle in Okeechobee County on New Year's Eve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bike rider was heading east on the sidewalk along SR 70 near SW 24th Avenue when he veered into the path of a westbound vehicle, FHP said.

The collision caused the bicyclist to fall and then get projected in a westerly direction, a crash investigator revealed.

The victim has not been identified.

The crash happened around 6:41 p.m.

