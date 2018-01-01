Say no to celebratory gunfire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Say no to celebratory gunfire

Police departments from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast are asking people not to celebrate the new year by shooting guns into the air.

Celebratory gunfire can cause injuries and even deaths.

Police say the tragedies are 100% preventable.

 

