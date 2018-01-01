Death penalty sought in Jupiter triple homicide

Posted: Monday, December 25 2017 1:53 PM EST 2017-12-25 18:53:44 GMT Updated: Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:05 PM EST 2017-12-27 21:05:27 GMT
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 8:57 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:57:46 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 1:58 PM EST 2017-12-22 18:58:56 GMT
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
More >>
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 10:32 AM EST 2017-12-22 15:32:18 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 12:05 PM EST 2017-12-22 17:05:04 GMT
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
More >>
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 10:01 PM EST 2017-12-22 03:01:32 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 8:46 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:46:10 GMT
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
More >>
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 6:01 AM EST 2017-12-21 11:01:14 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 6:33 AM EST 2017-12-22 11:33:52 GMT Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital. More >> Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital. More >>
JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty against a second man arrested in a Jupiter triple homicide on Super Bowl Sunday.
Marcus Steward, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Police arrested Christopher Vasata for the same charges in March.
Sean Henry, 26, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty were shot to death during a Super Bowl party on Feb. 5 on Mohawk Street in Jupiter River Estates.
The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed a notice to seek the death penalty against Steward on Friday.
Jupiter police say DNA evidence linked Steward to the killings. He's currently being held without bond.
Scripps Only Content 2017