Death penalty sought in Jupiter triple homicide

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty against a second man arrested in a Jupiter triple homicide on Super Bowl Sunday.

Marcus Steward, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle. 

Police arrested Christopher Vasata for the same charges in March.

Sean Henry, 26, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, and 20-year-old Kelli Doherty were shot to death during a Super Bowl party on Feb. 5 on Mohawk Street in Jupiter River Estates.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed a notice to seek the death penalty against Steward on Friday.

Jupiter police say DNA evidence linked Steward to the killings. He's currently being held without bond. 

