West Boca Medical welcomes 1st baby of 2018 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Boca Medical welcomes 1st baby of 2018

A Palm Beach County hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2018.

Shelby Eileen Nickels was born at 12:32 a.m. at West Boca Medical Center.

She was 6 pounds and 7 ounces at birth and 19 inches long.

Mother and baby are doing well.

  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.