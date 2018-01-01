Mom urges son to surrender in homicide case

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

As police and US Marshals continue to search for Marlin Joseph, the suspected killer of a West Palm Beach mother and her 11-year-old daughter, his mother spoke Monday afternoon and urged him to surrender.

"Marlin. Son, I love you. You know I love you. Can you please just turn yourself in," said an emotional Robin Denson.

Police say Joseph shot 36-year-old Kaladda Crowell and 11-year-old Kyra Inglett Thursday night. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of 3rd Street. Marshals say Joseph lived in the home. He moved in about 10 months ago after serving time for battery on a child.

Joseph was last seen at 5:37 a.m. Friday withdrawing money from a bank near Military Trail and Community Drive. Police describe him as 5' 10" and 180 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos on his face, including a cross between the eyes.

His mother said if her son was scared to turn himself in he could call her. "I can call the detective I've been working with since day 1. He will bring me to you, Marlin, if you are afraid to come in on your own," Denson said.

She said she hasn't eaten and has barely slept since the ordeal began.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. They are still working to determine what might have caused that dispute to escalate.

Joseph took Crowell's vehicle after the murders, according to police. Her car is described as a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with a Florida Bethune-Cookman specialty license plate BA0MJ.

Police investigators currently hold an active arrest warrant for Joseph for two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Marshals, along with the West Palm Beach Police Department, announced a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the murders or the whereabouts of Marlin Joseph is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.