Florida's minimum wage increases in 2018

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

It's a new year and that means more money in the pockets for some workers across the country and right here in Florida.

The minimum wage increased in the Sunshine State by 15 cents to $8.25. But for many workers, that's still not enough.

Caitlin Seranno wants to own a restaurant someday.

Right now she's working on minimum wage.

"At the end of the day, what did I just work hard for," said Seranno. "$15 an hour, that would be better."

As for business owners, Charlie Thornton at Smoothie Whirl'd pays his employees more than minimum wage.

"If we pay our own employees, they give a great experience to our customers. It's a business concept," said Thornton.

Tipped workers will also see their pay jump 15 cents.