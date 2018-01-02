Florida's minimum wage increases in 2018

Posted: Monday, December 25 2017 1:53 PM EST 2017-12-25 18:53:44 GMT Updated: Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:05 PM EST 2017-12-27 21:05:27 GMT
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 8:57 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:57:46 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 1:58 PM EST 2017-12-22 18:58:56 GMT
Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.
More >> Posted: Friday, December 22 2017 10:32 AM EST 2017-12-22 15:32:18 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 12:05 PM EST 2017-12-22 17:05:04 GMT
President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.
More >> Posted: Thursday, December 21 2017 10:01 PM EST 2017-12-22 03:01:32 GMT Updated: Friday, December 22 2017 8:46 AM EST 2017-12-22 13:46:10 GMT
Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.
Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.
It's a new year and that means more money in the pockets for some
workers across the country and right here in Florida.
The minimum wage increased in the Sunshine State by 15 cents to $8.25. But for many workers, that's still not enough.
Caitlin Seranno wants to own a restaurant someday.
Right now she's working on minimum wage.
"At the end of the day, what did I just work hard for," said Seranno. "$15 an hour, that would be better."
As for business owners, Charlie Thornton at Smoothie Whirl'd pays his employees more than minimum wage.
"If we pay our own employees, they give a great experience to our customers. It's a business concept," said Thornton.
Tipped workers will also see their pay jump 15 cents.
