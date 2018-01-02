Car crashes into West Palm Beach hair salon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car crashes into West Palm Beach hair salon

A car crashed into a salon Monday night along South Olive Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach. 

The car plowed through the doors of "O! hair and color" salon sometime around 9 p.m.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the wreck and said the business was closed at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.