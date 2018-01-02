Crash in St. Lucie County kills 3-year-old girl

Israel's PM blasts United Nations as 'house of lies' ahead of a vote to reject Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

The Latest: 'Global no' to US over Jerusalem capital

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization over internal emails by pageant staff that ridiculed past winners' appearance, intelligence and sex lives.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and Barbara Jiron, 83, were on their way from California to visit family in Vermont for Christmas, but neither they nor the marijuana they were planning to give family members will make it that far.

Elderly couple busted with 60 pounds of pot, calls it Christmas presents

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

A 3-year-old girl was killed and a toddler is in serious condition after a wreck Sunday morning in St. Lucie County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2003 Acura TL was traveling westbound on Midway Road in the outside lane approaching Glades Cut Off Road at 8:07 a.m.

A 1999 Honda Accord was slowing down on Midway Road in the westbound, outside lane to make a right turn onto Glades Cut Off Road.

A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at a steady red traffic signal facing westbound on Midway Road in the outside lane at Glades Cut Off Road.

FHP said the driver of the Acura failed to slow down and collided with the rear of the Accord.

The Acura overturned onto its left side and continued traveling westbound. The front of the Acura collided with the rear of the Chevy.

Zyanna Laguerre, 3, of Fort Pierce, a passenger in the Honda Accord, died in the wreck. A 1-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Accord, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Accord and the driver of the Silverado both suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Acura was not hurt.

The FHP report says alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.