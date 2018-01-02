High winds, surf close Lake Worth Pier - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

High winds, surf close Lake Worth Pier

The city of Lake Worth said Tuesday the Lake Worth Pier is closed to the public because of high winds and surf.

RELATED: Download the WPTV app | Follow us on Facebook

The city said high winds through the night and dangerous surf have caused a danger to public safety.

Conditions will continue to be monitored and when the high winds and surf subside the pier will reopen.

 The city said they apologize for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.