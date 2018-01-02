Fair to host largest traveling Ferris wheel - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fair to host largest traveling Ferris wheel

Attention thrill-seekers, the upcoming South Florida Fair has something for you.

For the first time, the fair will give you the opportunity to ride North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel.

It's called the Midway Sky Eye and has a height of 155 feet. It's so high, fair operators say it needs FAA clearance.

Weighing 400,000 pounds, it will take three days to put it together.

36 gondolas will hold six riders each. It will also cost $5 per ticket and is excluded from wristbands. 

The South Florida Fair opens January 12 and runs through the January 28.

 

 

 

