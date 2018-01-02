Palm Beach Zoo names interim CEO

The Board of the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society announced Tuesday they have named Kathleen Breland, who is their chief operating & chief financial officer, as their interim CEO.



“Kathleen’s strong management skills and knowledge of daily operations are an asset to the Zoo during this exciting time of transition and opportunity,” said zoo chairman Michele Kessler in a news release.



The zoo’s board of directors said they are working with the group Zoo Advisors, a nationally recognized Zoo management firm, to assist in their search for a permanent successor to former CEO & President, Andrew Aiken, who resigned in October.



Breland has served the zoo in a number of capacities since joining the organization in July 2009. She was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2015.