Ambulance crashes in Port St. Lucie

Ambulance crashes in Port St. Lucie

Some first responders needed a bit of help Tuesday in Port St. Lucie.

A St. Lucie County Fire District ambulance driver was southbound on Airoso Boulevard and thought a car was entering the road from a side street.

The ambulance driver veered and struck a curb and then became stuck, police said.

No one was injured.

 

