Family searches for answers in student's murder

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

Who killed Wellington "Davie" Glinton Jr?

It's been two years now. He was home for the holidays when someone shot and killed him in suburban Lantana.

All Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives have is a sketch which they sent out again recently, hoping for a tip.

Tuesday, Tabitha and Niaesha, Davie's older sisters reminisced about his accolades.

"Starting playing ball for high school," said Tabitha Razz.

All they can think about is what was in store for their brother's future.

"He was like an angel in disguise," said Razz.

Davie was attending Missouri Valley College on a basketball scholarship.

Two years ago he was home for the holidays.

"Innocent life, they just took him," said Razz.

He was shot and killed outside an apartment community along Lantana Road after visiting his friend.

In the days following his death, the sheriff's office released a sketch of a man they want to question and still do to this day.

"All we want is some answers," said Razz.

"Has to be some type of justice. We want justice we want peace," said Tabitha Brown. "Whatever it takes for this case to get attention before it goes cold, we're willing to do that."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800 458 TIP.