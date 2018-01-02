Multiple cars on fire at PBC tow yard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Multiple cars on fire at PBC tow yard

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says multiple vehicles caught fire at a tow yard Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near the 800 block of Pike Road. The roadway was closed to traffic while crews worked the scene. 

Officials said the fire is under control. 

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are responding to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. 

 

