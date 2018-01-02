Girl burns 95% of body in NYE accident

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

UN operating budget cut by $285M; US claims credit for it

Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

A 14-year-old Fort Pierce girl remains in medically induced coma, after she tried to put gasoline on a fire-pit, and the can exploded on New Year’s Eve, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Layne Chesney, along with three others were injured.

“(The doctors) told me that 95% of her body suffered 3rd degree burns and that most people don’t survive those. They basically said, prepare for the worst,” Leigh Chesney, Layne’s mother said. “She pulled though.”

Layne is being treated at the Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, which specializes in burns.

Layne was at a friend’s house in Fort Piece making s’mores when she tried to put gas on the fire-pit, her mom said.

“If it wasn’t for the dad to risk his life like that, she probably wouldn’t have survived,” Leigh said.

Leigh says Robert Holmes used his body to put the fire out on Layne’s body. Robert, his wife Stephanie, and son Hunter, all suffered burns.

“It was a terrible accident,” Leigh said.

Leigh says her daughter’s vitals are slowly improving but still in critical condition. Tuesday, she was in surgery for 8 hours. The only part of her body not burned were the bottom of her feet.

“(The doctors) told me that she is going to have a very long, difficult battle ahead. It’s not going to be easy,” Leigh said. “She’s a strong girl. She’s an athlete.”

On Monday night, her travel softball team, the Jensen Beach Wildcats, hosted a prayer vigil at the Pineapple Park softball field. Layne plays shortstop.

A family friend started this GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses.