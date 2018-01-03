Rough surf, gusty winds affecting Fla. beaches - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rough surf, gusty winds affecting Fla. beaches

Powerful wind gusts and dangerous surf, that's what you can expect over the next days on the water.

RELATED: Strong winds, surf close Lake Worth pier | Latest Alerts

Joanne Kelly, a boat owner said, "We were going to go sailing in the Intracoastal, you know a nice little sail at high tide and we have a boat. It was anchored out there, and it was no longer anchored."

But the rough winds are eating away at an already battered Bathtub Beach in Martin County.

Workers on Tuesday moved sand they stockpiled months ago. Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy Fitzpatrick said during a phone interview, "They are moving it to areas that appear to be the most vulnerable to the next couple of high tides."

She said the sand is to secure the sand dunes and help keep the main road here, MacArthur Boulevard, passible and not flooded during high tides.

 "We will have trucks bringing sand in and hopefully we are just bringing in sand to replace the stockpiles we have out there that we are using right now. If we see areas that need additional sand we will use the sand that's coming in," said Fitzpatrick. 

 Fitzpatrick said workers check Wednesday during high tide to see if more sand is needed.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.