Rough surf, gusty winds affecting Fla. beaches

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Powerful wind gusts and dangerous surf, that's what you can expect over the next days on the water.

Joanne Kelly, a boat owner said, "We were going to go sailing in the Intracoastal, you know a nice little sail at high tide and we have a boat. It was anchored out there, and it was no longer anchored."

But the rough winds are eating away at an already battered Bathtub Beach in Martin County.

Workers on Tuesday moved sand they stockpiled months ago. Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy Fitzpatrick said during a phone interview, "They are moving it to areas that appear to be the most vulnerable to the next couple of high tides."

She said the sand is to secure the sand dunes and help keep the main road here, MacArthur Boulevard, passible and not flooded during high tides.

"We will have trucks bringing sand in and hopefully we are just bringing in sand to replace the stockpiles we have out there that we are using right now. If we see areas that need additional sand we will use the sand that's coming in," said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said workers check Wednesday during high tide to see if more sand is needed.