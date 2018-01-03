Crash investigated on Broadway in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash investigated on Broadway in West Palm

West Palm Beach police are investigating a serious, rollover crash Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of Broadway involving at least two cars. 

The crash occurred sometime before 5 a.m. near 43rd Street and a BP gas station.

The roof of a red car was torn off while a white car was lying on its roof.  Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and showed emergency crews had used foam to either prevent or put out a fire. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

Agencies from West Palm Beach, Jupiter and North Palm Beach are at the scene. Traffic homicide investigators are also on the scene.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway are closed in the area.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.