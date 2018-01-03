Crash investigated on Broadway in West Palm

-
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-01-03 08:08:38 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-01-03 14:12:47 GMT
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:38 AM EST2018-01-03 08:38:54 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-01-03 14:12:09 GMT
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States. More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States. More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-01-03 13:08:15 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:21 AM EST2018-01-03 13:21:45 GMT
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 5:04 AM EST2018-01-03 10:04:43 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 5:04 AM EST2018-01-03 10:04:43 GMT
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
Monday, December 25 2017 1:53 PM EST2017-12-25 18:53:44 GMT
Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:05 PM EST2017-12-27 21:05:27 GMT
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >>
West Palm Beach police are investigating a serious, rollover crash Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of Broadway involving at least two cars.
The crash occurred sometime before 5 a.m. near 43rd Street and a BP gas station.
The roof of a red car was torn off while a white car was lying on its roof. Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and showed emergency crews had used foam to either prevent or put out a fire.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
Agencies from West Palm Beach, Jupiter and North Palm Beach are at the scene. Traffic homicide investigators are also on the scene.
Northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway are closed in the area.Scripps Only Content 2018