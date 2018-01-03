Double murder suspect to face judge Wednesday

Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

The man accused of killing a West Palm Beach mother and daughter last week is expected to be in court to face a judge Wednesday morning.

Marlin Joseph, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. marshals in Lake Worth after he was on the run for days.

West Palm Beach police say he shot and killed 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell and Crowell's 11-year-old daughter Kyra on Thursday night.



Family and friends are also scheduled to hold a memorial service Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the mother and daughter.

A West Palm Beach police report said Joseph had been arguing with Crowell earlier in the day about Kyra's "bad attitude" and said the girl was not getting along with other children that were living at their home.

Joseph faces first-degree murder charges.