Double murder suspect to face judge Wednesday

The man accused of killing a West Palm Beach mother and daughter last week is expected to be in court to face a judge Wednesday morning.

Marlin Joseph, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. marshals in Lake Worth after he was on the run for days.

West Palm Beach police say he shot and killed 36-year-old Kaladaa Crowell and Crowell's 11-year-old daughter Kyra on Thursday night.

Family and friends are also scheduled to hold a memorial service Wednesday at 11 a.m. for the mother and daughter.

A West Palm Beach police report said Joseph had been arguing with Crowell earlier in the day about Kyra's "bad attitude" and said the girl was not getting along with other children that were living at their home.

Joseph faces first-degree murder charges.

