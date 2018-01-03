Pet of the Week Christopher

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Christopher. Christopher is a 8-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Christopher:

What do you see when you look at me? Just your average, run of the mill, no fuss no muss, Joe Schmoe tiger striped cat…or maybe you can see what the nice people here at the shelter see in me – a sweet and gentle soul who’s forever grateful for being saved. Now what I’m about to tell you isn’t so you’ll feel sorry for me, no sorries needed, I’m doing great. I tell you so that you can understand why I’m such a special boy. You see, a nice person found me when I was at my lowest. I was in pretty bad shape and brought to the shelter where I could be cared for since I didn’t have a home. My jaw was fractured and my left eye was injured pretty badly. It took some time, some medicine and lots of TLC, but here I am…all better, and ready to snuggle my way into your heart just like I did with the nice people who took such good care of me at the shelter. Life is precious and I want to enjoy every minute of it…with YOU! So let’s cuddle, let’s talk, and let’s share a life – FURever!

Learn more about Christopher here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

