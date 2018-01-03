4 People taken to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

West Palm Beach police are investigating a serious, rollover crash Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of Broadway involving two cars.

The wreck occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. near 43rd Street and a BP gas station.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said four people were taken to the hospital.

North Palm Beach police said the suspect's vehicle was involved in multiple burglaries in Jupiter. Jupiter police issued a "be on the lookout" to surrounding agencies and North Palm Beach police responded.

The roof of a red car had to be torn off by rescue crews to remove the victims, while a white car was spotted lying on its roof.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and showed emergency crews had used foam to either prevent or put out a fire.

Four people were inside the white vehicle and one person was in the red car.

Agencies from West Palm Beach, Jupiter and North Palm Beach are at the scene. Traffic homicide investigators are also investigating the wreck.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway were closed in the area for multiple hours before reopening at about 8:45 a.m.