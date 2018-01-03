Lake Worth man missing, suffers from Dementia - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth man missing, suffers from Dementia

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to locate a 60-year old suffering from Dementia.

Roland Joseph Arana was last seen Wednesday in the area of 14 N. Federal Highway in Lake Worth and has not been seen or heard from since.

Arana was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with the word "Vegas" across the front and light blue jeans along with two silver chains around his neck.

He is considered to be a Missing and Possibly Endangered Adult.

If you should come into contact with Roland Joseph Arana, you are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

