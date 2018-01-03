Mom charged in girl's death pleads no contest

-
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-01-04 13:43:39 GMT
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-01-03 08:08:38 GMT
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.
Wednesday, January 3 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-01-03 15:58:18 GMT
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:38 AM EST2018-01-03 08:38:54 GMT
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-01-03 13:08:15 GMT
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old Ohio girl who was starved and beaten to death has pleaded no contest to murder and child endangering charges.
Thirty-one-year-old Andrea Bradley entered the plea Wednesday in a courtroom in Cincinnati. Bradley and her boyfriend were both charged in the March 29, 2015, death of their daughter, Glenara Bates.
Prosecutors said Glenara weighed 13 pounds when she died. They said she had belt and bite marks, bruises, missing teeth, broken ribs, head trauma and other injuries.
Bradley's attorney, William Welsh, said that she is "definitely remorseful."
The Cincinnati woman also had been charged with aggravated murder. She could be sentenced to 23 years to life in prison.
The child's father, Glen Bates, was convicted of aggravated murder in 2016 and sentenced to death.Associated Press 2018