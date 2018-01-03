Woman charged with neglecting 22 dogs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman charged with neglecting 22 dogs

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire woman kept 22 German shepherds in a barn with no heat or fresh water in subzero temperatures.

WMUR-TV reports police in Alexandria, New Hampshire, said it was 11 below zero in the barn Tuesday and that the dogs' water bowls were frozen. Jennifer Choate is facing 22 counts of animal cruelty.

The dogs are being evaluated at the Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Choate was already charged with one animal cruelty count last month after 36 dogs, mostly puppies, died in two fires at her property in nearby Bristol. Police say nine German shepherds were also seized from that property.

Choate referred questions to her attorney. Messages were left for him Wednesday.

