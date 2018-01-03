Congress expected to tackle sex harassment - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Congress expected to tackle sex harassment

When members of the U.S. Congress return to the nation’s capital next week, one of the issues they’re expected to look at is sexual harassment in the workplace.  

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel (D-West Palm Beach), who also chairs the Congressional Women’s Caucus, says they plan to have a series of hearings on the subject.

“I expect you're going to hear some very interesting testimony. We're going to try to figure out what we can do to improve laws and improve processes so that we have safer workplaces,” Frankel said.

She also said one of the first priorities for Congress is passing a budget bill to keep the government going so there isn’t a shutdown.
 

