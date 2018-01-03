Lion Country protecting animals from the cold - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lion Country protecting animals from the cold

As Arctic air moves south, it's not just pets and people who need protection from the cold.

Wild animals and reptiles in zoos and attractions also need a helping hand.

At Lion County Safari, keepers are moving reptiles, birds and some primates indoors.

Its 17-foot python will be placed in an enclosure with a heat lamp.

Lion Country will also provide extra hay and food for animals because they need extra calories to stay warm. 
 

