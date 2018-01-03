IRC businesses, beachgoers brace for the cold

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

Folks who would otherwise be enjoying the beach and boardwalks are now bracing for the cold, especially on the Treasure Coast where there are already freeze warnings.

Seaside Grill owner Dan Culumber tracks every major storm off Florida’s coast. “Weather’s a big factor for us. Very big”

However, Wednesday, he’s not tracking hurricanes.

“This is the coldest weather we’ve had in quite a few years now,” said Culumber.

He’s bracing his beach-front business in Vero Beach for freezing cold temperatures.

“We’re going to run chicken and dumplings tomorrow soup-wise for tomorrow. I told the cook.”

While he already knows it will be a slow rest of the week because of the cold, he's keeping the coffee cups warm, and he says they will be open even though the restaurant doesn’t have heat.

“What we do is, the windows will be shut and we turn the exhaust fan off at night and no air

will be sucked in."

Meanwhile, out on the boardwalk behind his business even the lifeguard is bundled.

“It's hard to believe. It’s still warm for us,” said Ed Szczepaneks. He and his wife are snowbirds from Massachusetts. “We left what 7 degrees below zero."

It may not be as bad as it is back home, but the unusual cold spell still caught them off guard.

“We’ve got some warm clothes, but I just had to go out and buy some socks because I didn’t have any socks,” said Ed’s wife June.