Jonathan Evans to file lawsuit against city - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jonathan Evans to file lawsuit against city

Former Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans said Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the city. 

“They closed off all ways for mediation,” said Evans. 

Evans was fired from the position without explanation on Sept. 20.

This story will be updated. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.