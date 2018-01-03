Heaters in short supply as cold front approaches

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

It’s a sign that the cold weather supply run has begun in South Florida.

At the Home Depot in Jupiter, you’ll be hard pressed to find a space heater.

Customers are criss-crossing the aisles only to find empty shelves where the suddenly hot item used to be.

“Everybody’s extremely low at this point due to the demand,” store manager Daniel Grund says.

Grund estimates he’s sold well over 100 in the last 24 hours.

It’s not just the heaters that folks are grabbing up.

“Patio heaters, firewood, and so forth,” Grund says. “Pretty extreme, traffic has been extremely heavy in those items.”

We found Ryan Hicks among that traffic buying firewood.

“I’ve got a fireplace that I never use,” he says. “Figure it’s getting down to 30 degrees, so I’ll put it to good use tonight.”

Hicks says he’s not necessarily looking forward to the frigid temps.

“There’s a reason why I live down in Florida, it’s not for the cold weather.”

He also says it could be worse .

“This time of year, you leave Palm Beach it’s 87, you fly somewhere it’s - 7. So it’s good to live down here.”