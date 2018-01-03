Local nursery prepares for cold temperatures

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

It’s moving day at Amelia’s Smarty Plants in Lake Worth, but the business itself isn’t going anywhere.

A drop into the 30s and 40s sparked a plant migration of sorts inside the business, but not just for one or two pots.

Martin Hatmaker says thousands of plants will have to be moved indoors.

It’s not a simple task for Hatmaker and his crew.

“It’ll take all of us that are here to start putting stuff on carts and moving it into the building,” he says. “It’ll take a good 3 or 4 hours.”

The time is worth every penny, considering what the cold weather could do to his inventory.

“The cold can freeze water within the stems, especially of a lot of the tropical plans,” Hatmaker says. “The strong winds can actually dry the leaves out.”

Ultimately, he doesn’t see the weather doing too much damage to his most vulnerable plants.

“If it were going to be below freezing for like 4 hours, then there’s more concern.”

Even though he’s being cautious now, Hatmaker anticipates a return to the Florida he and his plants all know and love sooner rather than later."

“We’ll just make it through this couple of days and hopefully by the weekend we’ll be back to normal.”