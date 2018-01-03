Stuart teen killed, two injured in car crash

-
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-01-04 13:43:39 GMT
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:54 AM EST2018-01-04 13:54:25 GMT
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-01-03 08:08:38 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-03 23:51:22 GMT
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-01-03 15:58:18 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-03 23:41:11 GMT
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:38 AM EST2018-01-03 08:38:54 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:51 PM EST2018-01-03 20:51:20 GMT
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States. More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-01-03 13:08:15 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:21 AM EST2018-01-03 13:21:45 GMT
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
A 14-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a vehicle crash in Stuart Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 4:27 p.m. at SW Wildcat Trail, east of Locks Road.
According to FHP, 23-year-old Scott Jenkins of Stuart was traveling eastbound on Wildcat Trail when he lost control of the vehicle, a 2018 Infiniti Q50, and collided with a tree.
14-year-old Devius Minus and 12-year-old Mary Pearson were passengers in the car.
All three occupants were transported to Martin Memorial South, where Devius succumbed from his injuries.
It's unknown if any of the three occupants were wearing seatbelt or if alcohol played a role in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
