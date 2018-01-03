Transporting area homeless to warm, safe shelter

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Cold weather across our area has homeless people filing into cold weather shelters, seeking a safe, warm place to stay.

In Martin County, volunteers are helping make sure the homeless community has a way to get to one of two shelters in the area, when transportation isn’t readily available to them.

At the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center in Stuart, nearly two dozen people signed up to stay Wednesday night.

Nearly half of them got there from volunteers at the Love and Hope in Action (LAHIA) non-profit organization, who drove their own cars to drop people off at the shelter.

“As it gets later, it’s gong to get colder,” said Director of Client Relations, Chris Taylor. She drove people, too. “Action is so much more important than words.”

Danny Daley among the people looking for one thing: “The heat!”

It’s something precious to him this week. “I was out there last night in the rain,” he explained. He wasn’t taking chances Wednesday night.

“Some of them don’t even have tents,” Taylor said.

She knows first hand how bitter that cold can be. “I was homeless before…and the heater in your car can only get so warm in the vehicle. Then you’re starting to sweat and choking and it’s back and forth.”

She hopes more people will take the help she and others are offering, with cold temperatures continuing.

“I sleep better knowing that they took our advice.”

The American Red Cross is opening the following shelters through Friday:

• Indiantown Boys & Girls Club (7p.m. – 7a.m. Wed , Thurs & Fri)

• 17375 Palm Beach, Indiantown, FL 34956



• Gertrude Walden Daycare Center (7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Wed, Thurs & Fri)



