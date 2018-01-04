Injured woman identified by PBSO - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Injured woman identified by PBSO

UPDATE: 

PBSO said the victim has been identified and an investigator is reaching out to her next of kin. 

EARLIER STORY

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies are looking for help in identifying a woman critically injured in a pedestrian crash.

The woman was struck by a vehicle at El Clair Ranch Road, north of Green Golf Lane just after 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve, according to the sheriff's office.

She is described as a white woman, approximately 40-60 years of age, brown hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

She was wearing a baseball cap, gray sweatpants, black t-shirt with a colorful design by Christian Audigier, red Fila sweater, tan jacket and bright pink Nike Sneakers.  She has at least one denture plate (upper or lower) and was wearing two rings.

She also has a history of lumbar spine fusion and breast implants, the sheriff's office said.

Currently, the woman is brain dead and on life support.

Deputies say no description of any missing person matches the woman. Deputies say she does not appear to be homeless.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Investigator Denise Hyde at hyded@pbso.org.

