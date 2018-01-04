Injured woman identified by PBSO

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots now more than $400 million

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

UPDATE:

PBSO said the victim has been identified and an investigator is reaching out to her next of kin.

EARLIER STORY

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies are looking for help in identifying a woman critically injured in a pedestrian crash.

The woman was struck by a vehicle at El Clair Ranch Road, north of Green Golf Lane just after 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve, according to the sheriff's office.

She is described as a white woman, approximately 40-60 years of age, brown hair, brown eyes, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

She was wearing a baseball cap, gray sweatpants, black t-shirt with a colorful design by Christian Audigier, red Fila sweater, tan jacket and bright pink Nike Sneakers. She has at least one denture plate (upper or lower) and was wearing two rings.

She also has a history of lumbar spine fusion and breast implants, the sheriff's office said.

Currently, the woman is brain dead and on life support.

Deputies say no description of any missing person matches the woman. Deputies say she does not appear to be homeless.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Investigator Denise Hyde at hyded@pbso.org.