Stuart boy, 14, killed; 2 injured in car crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart boy, 14, killed; 2 injured in car crash

A 14-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a vehicle crash in Stuart Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened at 4:27 p.m. at Southwest Wildcat Trail east of Locks Road. 

According to FHP, 23-year-old Scott Jenkins of Stuart was traveling eastbound on Wildcat Trail when he lost control of the vehicle, a 2018 Infiniti Q50, and collided with a tree. 

Devius Minus,14, and 12-year-old Mary Pearson were passengers in the car.

All three occupants were transported to Martin Memorial South, where Devius died from his injuries. 

It is unknown if any of the three occupants were wearing seatbelt or if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.