Jonathan Evans to file lawsuit against Riviera

No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.

The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.

Trump boasts of 'nuclear button' but doesn't really have one

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Former Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans said Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the city after council voted against mediation between Evans and the city.

Evans was fired on Sept. 20 by three city council members for "misfeasance" but they never gave an explanation.

On Dec. 21, Evans' attorney, Craig Lawson, presented the city with a new settlement agreement in which he reduced the financial compensation by 50 percent. According to Lawson the attorney for the city suggested mediation between the two parties as the next step.

But the three council members who voted to fire Evans voted against that.

Lawson said he wasn't shocked by the decision.

“This is the city commission of Riviera Beach, nothing shocks anybody out here anymore," Lawson said. “They foreclosed any hope we had for settlement with them. There’s definitely a difference in legal opinion here. They believe that they’re limited by the contract we think that our client has been damaged by all of the procedures that they’ve done in the past.”

Lawson said the lawsuit will be filed by the end of the week, making it four lawsuit against Riviera Beach since Evans was fired.

In another bombshell decision the council voted to suspend the charter review commission, an advisory board of citizens, until a new city manager is hired. There is currently not timeframe of when that might be.

A member of the charter review commission went up to the microphone and said the suspension feels like "retaliation."