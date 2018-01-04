Drivers heat up buses for cold morning

-
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.
Thursday was a cold morning for Indian River County students heading back to school after the holiday break.
RELATED: List of cold weather shelters | Space heaters in short supply | Nurseries protecting plants | Cold could benefit citrus
Drivers were busy at the bus depot in Vero Beach warming up the buses and preparing to start their routes.
The school district said buses will be heated so they are nice and warm when students get on board Thursday morning and also for the afternoon drive home.
"I'm ready ready ready to roll. We are ready to pull out on this warm bus, and when I say warm, I mean it’s warm! We're ready to go pick up our kids," said bus aide Audrey Ross.
The district suspending the dress code to make sure all students can dress warm for the day ahead.
The Indian River County School District is not planning any schedule changes and says recess and outdoor activities will be up to the teachers' discretion. Scripps Only Content 2018