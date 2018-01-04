Drivers heat up buses for cold morning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Drivers heat up buses for cold morning

Thursday was a cold morning for Indian River County students heading back to school after the holiday break.

Drivers were busy at the bus depot in Vero Beach warming up the buses and preparing to start their routes. 

The school district said buses will be heated so they are nice and warm when students get on board Thursday morning and also for the afternoon drive home. 

"I'm ready ready ready to roll. We are ready to pull out on this warm bus, and when I say warm, I mean it’s warm! We're ready to go pick up our kids," said bus aide Audrey Ross.

The district suspending the dress code to make sure all students can dress warm for the day ahead. 

The Indian River County School District is not planning any schedule changes and says recess and outdoor activities will be up to the teachers' discretion. 

