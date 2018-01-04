Man dies after hitting head on Boynton bridge

-
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Pompano Beach man who hit his head on a low bridge and fell into a canal has died.
Scott Keegan's mother, Nancie Keegan, told The Palm Beach Post that her son stood up while on a boat with a group of friends on Dec. 21 and was knocked into the water.
The deadly incident occurred near a low bridge that crosses a canal at Miner Road.
Emergency divers located the 36-year-old man after 20 minutes, and took him to the hospital. He died the next morning.
Nancie Keegan said the accident happened on Keegan's way back from a restaurant, where the boat's owner had taken him to thank him for helping work on the vessel.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says police are still investigating Keegan's death.Associated Press 2018