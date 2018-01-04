Fake teen doc pleads guilty to multiple charges

-
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-01-04 13:43:39 GMT
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:54 AM EST2018-01-04 13:54:25 GMT
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-01-03 08:08:38 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-03 23:51:22 GMT
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-01-03 15:58:18 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-03 23:41:11 GMT
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:38 AM EST2018-01-03 08:38:54 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:51 PM EST2018-01-03 20:51:20 GMT
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States. More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States. More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:08 AM EST2018-01-03 13:08:15 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:21 AM EST2018-01-03 13:21:45 GMT
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
A man accused of posing as a doctor and stealing thousands of dollars from a patient pleaded guilty Thursday morning to multiple charges.
Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, of West Palm Beach was charged with stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly Palm Beach County patient he was allegedly treating in 2015.
At the hearing, Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to several fraud charges, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license. He will service 42 months in prison but has some credit for time served.
Love-Robinson has also been ordered to pay his victims restitution.
Police said Love-Robinson stole thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old woman during a series of visits to her home while he was a teenager.
Love-Robinson was later charged and arrested on grand theft charges in February 2016.
He was arrested in Virginia in September 2016 and served jail time after he tried to purchase a car using fraudulent employment information.Scripps Only Content 2018