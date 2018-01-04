Fake teen doc pleads guilty to multiple charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fake teen doc pleads guilty to multiple charges

A man accused of posing as a doctor and stealing thousands of dollars from a patient pleaded guilty Thursday morning to multiple charges.

Malachi Love-Robinson, 20, of West Palm Beach was charged with stealing more than $20,000 from an elderly Palm Beach County patient he was allegedly treating in 2015. 

At the hearing, Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to several fraud charges, grand theft and practicing medicine without a license. He will service 42 months in prison but has some credit for time served.

Love-Robinson has also been ordered to pay his victims restitution.

Police said Love-Robinson stole thousands of dollars from an 86-year-old woman during a series of visits to her home while he was a teenager.

Love-Robinson was later charged and arrested on grand theft charges in February 2016.

He was arrested in Virginia in September 2016 and served jail time after he tried to purchase a car using fraudulent employment information.

