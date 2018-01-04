Papa John's delivery van stolen in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Papa John's delivery van stolen in Boynton Beach

Thieves stole a Papa John’s delivery van Wednesday night after a suspected fake call, Boynton Beach police say. 

An unknown suspect went into the delivery driver’s gold Chrysler Town and Country van when the driver arrived to deliver pizza, according to a police report.

The suspect fled the development in the van.

Responding police found the discarded illuminated Papa John’s sign at 2290 N. Congress Ave around 11:30 p.m.

The van with a Florida tag Y13-NME has been reported stolen.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.