Palm Beach Zoo protects animals from the cold

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>