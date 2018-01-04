Dalia Dippolito petitions U.S. Supreme Court

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Dalia Dippolito's attorneys Greg Rosenfeld and Andrew Greenlee are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if Palm Beach County 15th Circuit Judge Glenn Kelley overstepped his boundaries when he issued a gag order prior to jury selection in Dippolito's third trial in June 2017.

Dippolito was being tried for a solicitation to commit murder charge. She was arrested in 2009 for hiring a hit man to kill her husband. The case quickly gained national attention after the 'COPS' tv show aired an episode of her arrest.

Dippolito was convicted in her first trial, but that conviction was overturned on appeal. Her second trial in December 2016 ended with a deadlocked jury. She was tried for the third time in June of last year and Judge Glenn Kelley issued a gag order before jury selection to prevent tainting a potential jury pool.

The gag order prevented attorneys from making any comments to the media but expired as soon as a jury was selected. Dippolito's attorneys filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to address their First Amendment concerns about the order and to keep it from being issued again in future cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide if it wants a further briefing to discuss the petition or if it will hear the case.