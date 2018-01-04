People donate blood for 14-year-old burn victim

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The community continues to rally around the 14-year-old girl who suffered burns on 95 percent of her body from a New Year's Eve bonfire accident in Fort Pierce. In addition to donating money on Layne Chesney's behalf, they're also donating blood.

"It's the one way that you can be a super hero without having to wear a cape," said Charlene Carter, who is close friends with Layne's mother.

OneBlood has an account set up in Layne's name that people can donate blood to from any OneBlood location.

Carter donated for Layne Thursday. She's O Negative, a universal blood type. She donates blood regularly.

"Two years ago, I realized how important it was when one of my other close friends, she was diagnosed with leukemia," Carter said.



The blood will be tagged for Layne and if it's not an exact match, it'll still go to someone else in need. Layne's blood type is O Positive.

Carter said Layne's mother has said the hospital has blood available for her, but she'd appreciate any donations made under Layne's name that will help others.

Layne remains in a medically-induced coma. Carter says Layne had surgery Thursday for a collapsed lung after a blood clot formed.

"Layne's going to be fighting for her life for a while," Carter said.

She says doctors have been cautiously optimistic about her recovery and predict she could need treatment for a year.

“She can do it," she said. "She’s got this.”

Layne's favorite singer, Billie Eilish, also recently recorded a video for her saying she loves and supports her.