Spike in repair calls for heating systems

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

Scott Brechbill says when the heat went out at his Stuart home Wednesday, the timing Wednesday couldn't have been worse.

“With how cold it was with the kids, especially the baby, there’s no way to keep her warm,” he says.

Stories like that have kept repair crews across the Treasure Coast busy.

“I know all of the companies are running crazy right now,” says Donald Myers, a contractor for AC Care Heat and Repair.

We followed AC Care around Thursday.

One of the biggest problems, they say, is we don’t use our heat very often.

“You go to call for the heat and the switch is just stuck because it hasn’t moved in 6 years,” he says.

Issues like that often call for professional maintenance.

In other cases, your lack of heat could be because of dead batteries in your thermostat or even dirty air filers.

“This hot freon is being pushed to the indoor coil...you don’t want starve it with air, you need a nice clean filter in there,” Brechbill says.

The important lessons to learn from this cold snap - don’t forget yearly maintenance, and don’t wait until its cold to test your heat.

“Kick it on, let it run, 5 or 10 minutes, feel the heat coming out of the vents and shut it off.”

With temps hovering at or below freezing Thursday, Brechbill is happy the heat is back on.

“We made it through last night all sharing one room, so to have the whole house be warm tonight I think will be ready for it.”