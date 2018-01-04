Spike in repair calls for heating systems - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Spike in repair calls for heating systems

Scott Brechbill says when the heat went out at his Stuart home Wednesday, the timing Wednesday couldn't have been worse. 

“With how cold it was with the kids, especially the baby, there’s no way to keep her warm,” he says.

Stories like that have kept repair crews across the Treasure Coast busy.

“I know all of the companies are running crazy right now,” says Donald Myers, a contractor for AC Care Heat and Repair. 

We followed AC Care around Thursday.

One of the biggest problems, they say, is we don’t use our heat very often. 

“You go to call for the heat and the switch is just stuck because it hasn’t moved in 6 years,” he says. 

Issues like that often call for professional maintenance. 

In other cases, your lack of heat could be because of dead batteries in your thermostat or even dirty air filers.

“This hot freon is being pushed to the indoor coil...you don’t want starve it with air, you need a nice clean filter in there,” Brechbill says. 

The important lessons to learn from this cold snap - don’t forget yearly maintenance, and don’t wait until its cold to test your heat.

“Kick it on, let it run, 5 or 10 minutes, feel the heat coming out of the vents and shut it off.”

With temps hovering at or below freezing Thursday, Brechbill is happy the heat is back on. 

“We made it through last night all sharing one room, so to have the whole house be warm tonight I think will be ready for it.”

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.