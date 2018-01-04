Missing IRC 12-year-old located safely

-
Thursday, January 4 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-01-04 15:29:31 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-01-05 06:36:54 GMT
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-04 17:09:44 GMT
Thursday, January 4 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-01-05 00:23:18 GMT
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-01-04 13:43:39 GMT
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:54 AM EST2018-01-04 13:54:25 GMT
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 3:08 AM EST2018-01-03 08:08:38 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-03 23:51:22 GMT
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.More >>
Wednesday, January 3 2018 10:58 AM EST2018-01-03 15:58:18 GMT
Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-01-03 23:41:11 GMT
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
UPDATE: Jacob Guymon has been located safely, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
EARLIER STORY:
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Jacob Guymon was last seen Thursday, January 4, at approximately 3 p.m. at Oslo Middle School in Vero Beach.
Jacob was wearing a black jacket, unknown color shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a Florida Gators backpack.
He is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 143 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Jacob's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Scripps Only Content 2018